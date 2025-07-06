Alabama football witnessed a new villain surface during the offseason. And it wasn't anyone at Auburn or any Southeastern Conference school. Thomas Castellanos ruffled some Crimson Tide feathers.

The newest Florida State college football transfer portal addition called out ‘Bama. Castellanos' jab surfaced on June 23 via On3/Rivals. The incoming dual-threat passer shared this bold statement.

“I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don't have Nick Saban to save them. I don't see them stopping me,” Castellanos said in his interview with Pete Nakos.

He added how this Seminoles team has more weapons and warned how defenses can't sit back in zone coverage. He'll face a Tide team that'll be led by Kalen DeBoer for the second season.

Well, his words landed front and center with one Alabama legend who called him out.

Which Alabama legend called out Thomas Castellanos? 

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) receives a snapped ball against the Mercer Bears during the third quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Will McLelland-Imagn Images

A.J. McCarron put the future Week 1 opposing quarterback on blast. The former ‘Bama QB called out Castellanos in front of Crimson Tide legend and Chris Stewart while on the Bulletin Board Podcast.

“Where do you even start?” McCarron began. “You’re going to a team that was 17th out of 17 teams in the ACC. You’re leaving a team and lost the starting job where you finished ninth in the ACC. Listen, I’m all for confidence, but this is stupidity.”

McCarron then asked this bold question to Castellanos — involving a past Alabama assistant who coached the BC Eagle.

“Just ask if he still has a relationship – which I doubt he does because he yanked him from his starting job – but Bill O’Brien. Call him up, ask Bill how Alabama is,” McCarron asked. “What type of players they have, how they play the game and let OB tell you, Hey, Thomas, you might want to stay quiet on this one. Just go out and play.”

McCarron then fired off one more warning to the projected QB1 for FSU.

“You just added fuel to the fire, brother,” McCarron said. “I promise you, I wouldn’t want to be you the first game of the year.”

McCarron concludes he doesn't care how well Castellanos runs or throws it. He believes his Tide will be a different animal.

The past ‘Bama QB isn't the only one who disagreed with Castellanos. So did South Carolina returning QB LaNorris Sellers. He's not taking the Tide for granted.

