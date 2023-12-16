Well, this is interesting from the Dodgers.

As you can imagine, every Los Angeles Dodgers fan alive has been trying to get their hands on any Shohei Ohtani merchandise after the Japanese superstar signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the franchise earlier this week.

In fact, search demand for Dodgers tickets went through the roof in recent days on StubHub, doubling the number of times New York Yankees tickets were searched.

However, even though Opening Day Tickets are available, single-game tickets haven’t gone on sale yet, so the supply is artificially low and some season-ticket holders are trying to capitalize on the Shohei Ohtani buzz by selling their tickets for crazy prices. They’ll likely be more expensive than in past years, but until all tickets for Opening Day are available, it’s hard to know what the real get-in price will be yet. Fans on Reddit and elsewhere have already been trying to find a way to get their hands on single-game tickets. On the Dodgers site though, you can't even select a single-game ticket.

But, to put Ohtani's signing into perspective, the price for Opening Day has more than doubled. Via FOS:

The Shohei Ohtani effect 📈 pic.twitter.com/SfIk2UC8sD — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 14, 2023

The Dodgers were already a very popular franchise given the stars they have like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Clayton Kershaw, among others. But you add Ohtani to the mix and it's a whole different beast. We're talking the same hype of Lionel Messi taking his talents to Inter Miami.

Even though getting tickets to LA games was already difficult enough, expect it to be even more of a task with Ohtani in the lineup. And once he's pitching again in 2025, the prices could soar to another level, too.