The 2024 MLB season started on a turbulent note for Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, as his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, became the subject of a shocking investigation and was subsequently arrested and sentenced to prison. Though, in between that mind-blowing criminal case, Ohtani enjoyed some of the greatest moments of his young life. Now, another one is due to arrive in 2025.

The three-time MVP revealed on Instagram that his wife, former Japanese professional basketball player Mamiko Tanaka, is pregnant with their first child. Ohtani posted a photo that featured a covered sonogram, a onesie, baby shoes and his beloved dog, Decoy. He captioned the picture with a warm message.

“Can’t wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!” the 30-year-old wrote. While he displays an animated personality in the Dodgers clubhouse, Ohtani keeps much of his personal life private. His own teammates were surprised to learn that he got married during last offseason. Life continues to move forward for this global phenomenon, as he gets ready to start a family.

Big things keep on coming for Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani

Jubilation surrounds the Ohtani household, dating back to his monumental 2024 campaign. He became the first player to hit 50 home runs and record 50 stolen bases in a season and also batted .310 with 130 RBIs and 134 runs scored. Despite not pitching, the three-time Silver Slugger found a way to challenge people's imagination. He struggled for much of the playoffs but did have a splendid National League Championship Series and fought through a dislocated shoulder in the World Series.

By the beginning of November, Shohei Ohtani celebrated a championship victory. After waiting six years for October baseball, he reached the sports pinnacle with the Dodgers. With Blake Snell coming aboard, Teoscar Hernandez returning and Ohtani set to resume pitching, LA is in prime position to chase another title.

Based on the latest news, MLB's most unique talent should have even more to be grateful for next year.