Shohei Ohtani made a big leap to join the Dodgers this offseason, and it sounds like he's fitting in with his team quite well already.

There were a lot of big name free agents available this offseason (heck, there still are quite a few on the market), but the biggest of the bunch was easily two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. Just like seemingly every other free agent this offseason, Ohtani decided to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking the first season he won't be spending with the Los Angeles Angels while in the MLB.

While Ohtani is staying out in LA, his move from the Angels to the Dodgers is a big one since he is going from one of the worst teams in the league to one of the best. As he begins to prepare for the 2024 campaign, Ohtani spoke on a handful of topics, including his assimilation into his new squad, and how his offensive approach will change as he continues to rehab from the surgery he got to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow.

“I’m on a brand new team so I’m gonna act like I’m a rookie.” Shohei Ohtani discusses getting to know his teammates and the progression in his swing. pic.twitter.com/y53cemFUJO — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) February 10, 2024

Shohei Ohtani will be the biggest star on the star-studded Dodgers, and it's safe to say it's going to be a change of pace for him considering the Angels team he is coming over from. Getting on the same page with his teammates is going to be important, but it sounds like Ohtani has already met up with some of his new squad, and he is looking forward to meeting the guys he hasn't linked up with yet.

After undergoing surgery on his UCL last year, Ohtani isn't expected to pitch in 2024, but he will be able to hit as he rehabs the injury. Some folks were wondering whether or not that would impact his swing at all this season, but he doesn't seem to think it will, which is a great sign. Ohtani joining the Dodgers is a massive development for the MLB, and all eyes will be on him to see how he settles in with his new team this upcoming season.