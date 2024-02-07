Shohei Ohtani is expected to participate in Dodgers' unusual bus tradition

Since the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani in MLB free agency, fans have been fantasizing about celebrating another, or rather multiple World Series championships. Though, some of his teammates are excited about something else he can bring- a riveting story.

While appearing on The Chris Rose Rotation, via Talkin' Baseball, Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas provided some insight into what should now be considered the infamous team bus rides. If Ohtani does not have a good story about his baseball journey to share with the group, he will be expected to sit on the bus toilet.

The Dodgers initiate new players by making them sit on the toilet of the team bus if they don’t share a good story. They will not be making an exception for Shohei pic.twitter.com/Lby9xdw8ud — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 6, 2024

Apparently, there is no exception for a two-time MVP who is LA's best hope at rectifying the last two years of October shortcomings. Ideally, the 29-year-old will have a compelling tale about his career beginnings in Japan and will not be subjected to this unusual initiation practice. However, should Ohtani scoff at the mere suggestion of this ritual, it might be wise for the club to refrain from giving the newcomer a hard time.

In fact, one has to wonder why Rojas is so gung-ho about this bus-based tradition since he has only been with the organization for the 2014 and 2023 seasons. Is this common around the league? Did he implement it upon arriving? Has this been going on for a decade? There are a lot of questions that need to be answered.

Speaking of which, this can possibly all be avoided if players simply ask Shohei Ohtani to break out a compelling story. But boys will be boys as they say. The superstar slugger/pitcher has captivated the sports world for the last few years, so he can probably manage to capture the imagination of his baseball brethren.