Ashley Kelly, the wife of Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly, was rewarded for her efforts to help recruit Shohei Ohtani.

The legend of Shohei Ohtani continues with the latest sign of appreciation from the new Los Angeles Dodgers superstar to Ashley Kelly, the wife of teammate/relief pitcher Joe Kelly.

As Ohtani went through the process of free agency, Ashley went all out to help recruit him to the Dodgers. She offered the clothes from her and her family that featured the jersey number 17, which Ohtani wore for the Los Angeles Angels, even though that number belonged to her husband. Kelly has worn the number in both of his stints with the Dodgers and signed a one-year deal to stay with LA in 2024.

Ashley dubbed the campaign #Ohtake 17 as the Dodgers competed with teams like the Toronto Blue Jays to land the best free agent ever. Joe was on board and in the end, the campaign paid off when Ohtani signed a 10-year deal to take his talents to the other LA baseball team. The Kelly family responded with a skit video where Ashley threw the old No. 17 jerseys across the yard and wrote a No. 99 on Joe's back, signifying his new uniform number.

How did Shohei Ohtani repay Ashley Kelly for her efforts? With a Porche. Her reaction to receiving the gift is priceless as Joe tells her who it's from and that it indeed is hers.

“It’s yours…from Shohei.” Shohei gifted Joe Kelly’s wife Ashley with a new car for her Ohtake17 campaign. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Vsb3PqMthF — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 24, 2023

That’s a well-earned Christmas present right there.

Shohei Ohtani's gesture is a wonderful way to thank the Kellys for his jersey number. It's not the first time an athlete has spent big as a way to get their preferred number or reward someone for giving it up and it won’t be the last. What is so cool and unique about the Dodgers superstar's actions, though, was that it was for a teammate's family member, not necessarily the teammate.

Although Shohei Ohtani and Joe Kelly won’t be able to take the mound together this year following Ohtani's Tommy John surgery, they instantly have a tight bond and will look to help lead the Dodgers to a World Series in 2024. That goal became even more attainable when Yoshinobu Yamamoto also joined the Dodgers on a long-term deal.