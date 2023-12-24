Report Card is in for Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing

If sports was confined to local appeal, it would not be the cultural behemoth we know it as today. Whether your team flames out halfway through the year or falls short in the playoffs, there must be something to pull you in for the remainder of the season. A lovable underdog tale is timeless and a surefire way to maintain interest. But one cannot overlook the value of a good villain. Enter the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For many fans, rooting for a team to lose can be even more enjoyable than cheering one on to win. How you drum up enough vitriol can vary, but shelling out millions of dollars to obtain the best players in the game tends to do the trick.

The Dodgers are using their major-market resources to full advantage this offseason, winning over Shohei Ohtani, trading for and extending Tyler Glasnow and now signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto in MLB free agency. That last acquisition likely solidifies the franchise as the most polarizing team in 2024, and possibly beyond.

The joy people revel in after witnessing LA's October downfall would likely be amplified now that the front office has constructed a superteam for the ages. But we are not here to gauge public opinion or predict the 2024 postseason.

It is necessary to look at this deal solely for what it is, and that is a monumental signing that, on paper, can solve the team's pitching rotation problems. There is also reason for some hesitancy, however. We're going to dive a little deeper into Yoshinobu Yamamoto's contract and determine the right grade to give the Dodgers.

The player: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

There were two distinct talking points surrounding the organization heading into the offseason: Shohei Ohtani and a lack of starting pitching. The two-time American League MVP can help with the second issue in 2025 , but the club still needed a front-end hurler for next season. Although Tyler Glasnow and his 3.53 ERA fits that bill, the staff felt incomplete.

That is, until Yamamoto joined his countryman and became the Dodgers newest ace. The talent and international credentials are eye-catching, with the former Orix Buffaloes star tallying a 1.82 ERA in seven seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball, three consecutive pitching Triple Crowns and three consecutive Eiji Sawamura Awards (Japan's version of Cy Young). And, oh yeah, he is only 25 years of age.

When you put all those facts together, you get one of the most intriguing pitching talents the MLB has ever seen. Hype is not always validated, but Los Angeles' biggest concern going into the 2023 playoffs was starting pitching.

While the big bats in Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman failed to deliver in the National League Division Series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, brutal outings by Clayton Kershaw and Lance Lynn (rookie Bobby Miller struggled as well) dug the club into a massive hole from which there was no escape. Manager Dave Roberts needs a tone-setter, or two, who can ease some of the pressure off this super-scrutinized group.

With a nasty splitter and 0.915 WHIP, Yoshinobu Yamamoto could be the elixir this oft-injured staff desperately needs.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's $325 million contract

Though, this mega deal does not come without risks. There are no deferrals in this one. In fact, the Dodgers are giving the right-hander a $50 million signing bonus that should ensure that their MLB free agency is underwhelming from hereon out. In total, Yamamoto's contract is the richest for a full-time pitcher in baseball history, passing Gerrit Cole thanks to its 12-year duration.

There are two opt-outs, in 2029 and 2031, but this is a steep price to pay for someone who has never pitched in The Show. Japanese crossovers have obviously succeeded before, with Shohei Ohtani, Masahiro Tanaka, 2009 World Series MVP Hideki Matsui and now Kodai Senga all serving as shining examples. Still, when talking about money of this magnitude, nothing short of excellence should be tolerated.

The New York Yankees were reportedly spooked by the substantial amount, which they felt should not exceed Cole's, and opted not to match LA's offer. Given that Ohtani was seemingly an influential factor in Yamamoto's decision, one has to wonder if ownership could have closed the deal with at least a few million less.

If the phenom is indeed a generational ace, then the Dodgers were right to be aggressive in negotiations. Even as a gamble, this is an understandable one. But I would be remiss if I didn't acknowledge the concerns that come with the type of massive transition Yamamoto will be forced to make in the MLB.

Dodgers' grade for Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing

There are questions surrounding any major free agent signing. The key factor that makes any mammoth investment worth taking is the amount of potential and revenue it can produce. Pairing Yamamoto with a fellow Japanese sensation in Ohtani can be a championship recipe and a marketing goldmine.

That alone is going to put this contract in a good standing, at least right now. Adding a premium starting pitcher can completely change the trajectory of a team in the postseason. Owner Mark Walter and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman should be commended for doing everything necessary to obtain that possible edge.

Considering the unknowns, though, there might be a bit too many stacks of green being doled out to Yoshinobu Yamamoto. An otherwise great move gets knocked down slightly in our report card. But make no mistake, this is justly the move that lifts the Los Angeles Dodgers to 2024 World Series favorites.

Grade: B+