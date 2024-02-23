California has always been a melting pot of cultures. This is why it comes to no one's shock that the Los Angeles Dodgers also have players from very diverse backgrounds. Their offseason moves proved exactly that. They got Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to join forces with Teoscar Hernandez. All of them are doing exceptionally well playing alongside each other at Spring Training.
Teams usually joke around and create chemistry in different ways. The Dodgers are unlike any other squad. Their stars bond by learning each other's language at such an exceptional level. Shohei Ohtani learned some Spanish from Teoscar Hernandez. In return, the Dodgers two-way star made a bet with Hernandez, via ESPN
“Yeah, I told Ohtani from the beginning that I'm going to be learning something new in Japanese from him every day,” the Dodgers outfielder unveiled.
Earlier in Spring Training, Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto got lessons from Hernandez. The two were seen uttering the words, “Buenos dias fanaticos,” as a way to address their Dodgers fans. It is safe to say that three Dodgers stars are getting along very well this early into their campaign. This good sign of team chemistry is also showing on the field. The Dodgers smothered the San Diego Padres in their opener.
Dodgers demolish the Padres
Hernandez led the way for the Dodgers in their insane win with a 14 to 1 scoreline. He had a hit and two RBIs which set the tone for the demolition job. Moreover, he was also seen giving advice and rallying the team when he was not on the field. Mookie Betts also showed out for Dodgers fans in this game. He drew a walk after a two-run ground-rule double by Hernandez. Betts took that opportunity and got the game running with its first run.
Yuki Matsui may have shown out for the Padres but it was to no avail. However, fans may have just seen the lethality of this team when it comes to clutch situations through the Japanese pitcher. Nonetheless, the Dodgers got a win and the amalgam of players from different backgrounds did not turn out bad. They will need to continue this momentum as their next slate of games includes the Padres, Los Angeles Angels, and Oakland A's.