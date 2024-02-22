When will Shohei Ohtani make his spring training debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers? Dave Roberts revealed that Ohtani, who is recovering from surgery, will not play in spring training games this weekend (Feb. 22-Feb. 25), per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.
However, Ohtani could make his debut next week, via Harris as well.
Harris also reported that Yoshinobu Yamamoto will throw live batting practice on Thursday and his next start will be in a spring training game.
In summary, the Dodgers new superstars are set to make their Cactus League debuts soon. Ohtani's update is especially important given his injury concern.
Shohei Ohtani's injury status trending in a positive direction
Ohtani won't pitch in 2024 after undergoing elbow surgery. He's still going to be the Dodgers designated hitter and could be ready for Opening Day. The Dodgers expect Ohtani to be limited this spring, but they are planning for him to be in the Opening Day lineup.
Thursday's update will help Ohtani's chances of being ready for the start of the season. If he can make his spring training debut next week, which will be in late February, he will have around a month to prepare for the regular season.
Again, it is important to note that LA will not risk further injury by rushing Ohtani back too soon. Giving him the best opportunity to remain in the lineup throughout the season wil be crucial.
At the moment, it appears that Shohei Ohtani's injury status is indeed trending in a positive direction. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Ohtani as they are made available.