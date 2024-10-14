The Los Angeles Dodgers just keep on rolling. They started their 2024 National League Championship Series against the New York Mets on Sunday with a powerful message, as they ran away with a 9-0 victory. Los Angeles got the business done at the plate and on the mound, and they even tied a postseason record that has stood for nearly six decades.

“The Dodgers enter Game 2 with 33 straight scoreless innings, tying the 1966 Orioles for the longest scoreless streak all-time in a single postseason,” shared ESPN Stats & Info on X (formerly Twitter).

The Dodgers gave the ball to Jack Flaherty in Game 1, and the pitcher delivered the goods. Flaherty went seven innings deep, allowing zero earned runs and just two hits with two walks issued along with six strikeouts. Daniel Hudson and Ben Casparius then made sure that Flaherty's effort wouldn't go to waste, as the two relievers combined for two scoreless innings on 33 pitches.

Los Angeles' offense went down to work early, helping calm the nerves of Flaherty. The Dodgers scored two runs in the first inning off of a two-run single by Max Muncy. In the second inning, Shohei Ohtani's single drove Gavin Lux home. The Dodgers added three more runs in the fourth frame and three in the eighth inning.

Dodgers pitching shines again

It has been a while since the Dodgers last gave up a run. One will have to go all the way back to Game 3 of Los Angeles' heated series against the San Diego Padres in the divisional round for that. After the Dodgers pulled off a 6-5 win in that contest, they flatted the Padres in Game 4 to the tune of an 8-0 score and again in Game 5, 2-0. What's making the Dodgers' pitching feat even more impressive is the fact that they have dominated on the mound despite a banged-up staff. Alex Vesia, Tony Gonsolin, Joe Kelly, Brusdar Graterol, Clayton Kershaw, and Gavin Stone are all sidelined by injuries.

So far in the 2024 MLB postseason, the Dodgers have recorded a 3.57 ERA and just a .200 opponents' batting average — the best in playoffs.

The Dodgers will look to double down on their mastery of the Mets in Game 2 this coming Monday evening at Dodger Stadium.