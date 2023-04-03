Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin suffered a sprained left ankle injury in Spring Training, and he spoke about what it has been like recovering from it, via Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue 1985.

“I kind of felt like I had to learn how to walk again,” Tony Gonsolin said, via Moreno. “It was not fun.”

Gonsolin said his recovery was initially slow, but it has been much better as of late, according to Moreno. Gonsolin made just one start in Spring Training before suffering his sprained left ankle.

As of a week ago, the Dodgers are aiming for him to return near the end of April, according to MLB website’s injury updates.

Gonsolin has been taking part in baseball activities, completing drills and bullpen sessions. The next step is for him to face hitters, which he is on tract to do on Wednesday at Camelback Ranh, according to Blake Williams of dodgerblue.com. The Dodgers are hopeful for an end of April return, but due to the lack of innings in Spring Training, Gonsolin will likely need a rehab assignment in the Minor Leagues to build up his arm, according to Williams.

The Dodgers have dealt with their fair share of injuries over the last month. Gonsolin’s is notable, but the biggest one was to Gavin Lux, who was expected to be the team’s Opening Day shortstop. Now Gavin Lux is missing the entire season with a torn ACL. Gonstolin has been solid over the last few years, and his eventual return would be welcomed for the Dodgers.