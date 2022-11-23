Published November 23, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is currently in the process of waiting on an appeal decision. Bauer has been doing everything he can to clear his name amid a sexual assault accusation. But according to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today, Bauer recently suffered a pair of legal setbacks.

“(Trevor Bauer) suffered a couple of setbacks in court Wednesday when a federal judge ruled in favor of two people Bauer has sued and accused of damaging him financially,” Schrotenboer wrote.

The people the federal judge ruled in favor of include Trevor Bauer’s accuser as well as her former attorney. The judge also ruled in favor of the woman in a different decision, per Schrotenboer as well.

“In another ruling, the same judge also denied Bauer’s attempt to have the San Diego woman’s countersuit against him dismissed,” Schrotenboer wrote.

Trevor Bauer is currently serving a 324-game suspension. However, he previously appealed the suspension and is waiting on a final decision. A Los Angeles Times article previously stated that “the arbitrator’s decision is expected no earlier than next month.”

The Dodgers are not expected to keep Trevor Bauer on the roster even if he were to win his appeal. Whether he returns to the MLB world this season, or is forced to wait out the entirety of his current suspension, teams will have a difficult choice to make on the former Cy Young winning pitcher.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Trevor Bauer’s situation as they are made available.