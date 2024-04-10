While Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto stole the headlines, Tyler Glasnow was one of the many big names the Los Angeles Dodgers brought in during the offseason. Early into his Dodgers' tenure, Glasnow is already proving to be an immaculate addition for Los Angeles.
Against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Glasnow pitched seven innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just three hits while striking out 14. With just 88 pitches thrown, Glasnow became the only pitcher in MLB history to record 14+ batters while throwing less than 90 pitches, since pitches were first tracked in 1988, via OptaStats.
The Dodgers came away with a 6-3 victory as Glasnow moved to 3-0 with his new franchise. The right-hander owns a sparkling 2.25 ERA and a 29/7 K/BB ratio.
Tyler Glasnow looks golden for Dodgers
Glasnow wasn't pleased in his first start for Los Angeles, coming against the San Diego Padres in Korea. He threw five innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs. He walked four and struck out three. But from that first start, Glasnow has only gotten better and better for Los Angeles.
Over his three game win streak, Glasnow has allowed four runs and four hits. He has walked three over 19 innings. In turn, Glasnow has rung up 26 batters. He has found his groove and has become a crucial part of any Dodgers' pitching success.
Even before coming to LA, Glasnow proved to be one of the more explosive pitchers in MLB. Over his six years with the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty held a 27-16 record with a 3.20 ERA and a 526/121 K/BB ratio. The only thing that held him back was injuries. From 2019-2022, Glasnow started no more than 14 games in a season. The 2022 campaign saw him make just two starts after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021.
But after 23 starts in 2023, Glasnow appears to be past his injury problems. Which is a boon for the Dodgers. His acquisition came at a time where it's clear Los Angeles is chasing a World Series title. With the Dodgers dealing with injuries to players such as Ohtani, Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler, Glasnow has been able to hold down the fort in the rotation.
His performance against the Twins shows just how good Tyler Glasnow can be on any given night. The Dodgers won't expect 14 strikeouts every time he takes the mound. But early on in the 2024 season, Glasnow looks like one of the scariest pitchers for opposing lineups to face.
Minnesota got a taste of exactly what Glasnow could do as the righty accomplished an MLB feat not seen since the 80s. The Dodgers will be excited to see how Glasnow capitalizes on his performances and if he can continue his early season momentum. But for the batter facing him in the box? A nightmare with hair down to his shoulders is waiting.