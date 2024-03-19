What if I told you that new Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow has never earned a Cy Young vote before? Surprised? Well, it is true. Despite the majority of the world considering Glasnow to be one of the best pitchers in the sport, the former Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays hurler hasn't even been selected to an MLB All-Star Game.
That is going to all change in 2024 if he stays healthy.
Glasnow features some of the best stuff in MLB. He's nasty, as baseball fans would say. And his height of 6'8 only lends more of an advantage. Glasnow is preparing for his first season with the Dodgers, and he recently said he's feeling “amazing” heading into 2024.
“I feel amazing now,” Glasnow said, via Tim Kurkjian of ESPN. “I figured out the elbow thing. I've had that since 2019. Now that that's ironed out. I feel the healthiest I've ever felt. Now after meeting all the coaches and the training staff [with the Dodgers], I'm really excited about the future. Everything is so buttoned-up here, I will be able to put my body in the best position to succeed.”
Tyler Glasnow's ceiling is as high as it gets
Glasnow, 30, surely would have made an All-Star team and earned Cy Young consideration if it wasn't for injury concerns. The most starts he's ever made in a single-season is 21, something he accomplished in 2023.
But baseball nerds will absolutely love looking at Tyler Glasnow's Baseball Savant page. Glasnow, who will start Opening Day for the Dodgers in the Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres on March 20, throws a fastball, slider, curveball, and changeup.
Glasnow's fastball comes in hot and the curveball and slider both feature no shortage of movement. The changeup is still developing, but could become a reliable pitch down the road.
The following video perfectly summarizes how filthy Glasnow is on the mound, via Rob Friedman AKA Pitching Ninja.
Tyler Glasnow, K'ing the Side.
Last FB: 98 mph. pic.twitter.com/MCpfHibbOr
— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 12, 2024
Glasnow places a breaking ball right on the paint to a right-handed batter in the first strikeout. He then gets San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski off-balance for the second strikeout. Finally, Glasnow finishes the inning on a 98-MPH heater that was painted on the corner.
Again, staying healthy will be of the utmost importance. Glasnow clearly features the talent to find success.
How will Glasnow fare with Dodgers?
Pitching in Los Angeles isn't an easy thing to do. It's a big market, and some hurlers have struggled in previous years.
For Glasnow, it will be a huge change after pitching in smaller markets during his time in MLB. But he has displayed Cy Young-potential in spring training thus far, and probably won't struggle too much with the pressure.
2024 projects to be a special season for the Dodgers new star pitcher.