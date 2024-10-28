It is the spring of 2022 and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler is fresh off an All-Star 2021 campaign. Buehler, who finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting in 2021, is a popular NL Cy Young prediction among experts heading into the 2022 MLB season. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has even rewarded Buehler with the team's Opening Day start. However, there were not many people around the MLB world who thought Buehler would appear in only 28 total regular season games over the next three years.

That is exactly what happened as Buehler underwent the second Tommy John surgery of his career. The 2022 surgery update was a brutal blow for Buehler and the Dodgers. He did not pitch at all in 2023 and was limited to only 16 starts in 2024.

The Dodgers right-handed hurler struggled mightily after returning, pitching to a 5.38 ERA in the aforementioned 16 outings. To make matters worse, Buehler is in a contract season. With free agency right around the corner, one has to wonder how much interest the 30-year-old will receive.

Buehler can do himself a massive favor in Game 3 of the World Series, though.

Walker Buehler set for Dodgers Game 3 start

Buehler is a two-time All-Star who received serious NL Cy Young consideration in 2022. The fact of the matter, however, is that he is already 30 years old and has missed a significant amount of time due to injuries. With that being said, contending teams understand how important it is to have a veteran pitcher who does not back down in the big moments. When healthy, despite his 2024 struggles, Buehler is that pitcher.

Buehler made his World Series debut in 2020. He was excellent against the Tampa Bay Rays, pitching to a 0.69 ERA across 13 innings of work. He established himself as a legitimate ace as the Dodgers won their first World Series since 1988.

It goes beyond two World Series starts, though. Buehler has a 3.25 ERA in 17 postseason starts. He has not been at his best in the 2024 postseason, but Buehler still features a big game mentality.

“I think in any of these big game scenarios… It's just learning kind of how to embrace it,” Buehler said before Game 3, via MLB.com. “I think pretty early in my career, I learned how to do that in some way. It hasn't always worked out very good, but I think that's the big mental hurdle. Then it's kind of the same game just on a little bit bigger stage.”

What Buehler needs to prove

Again, Buehler has not looked like the same pitcher he once was in 2024. Teams will still be interested in his ability to pitch well in clutch situations, but Buehler has not been at his best even in those scenarios this year.

Buehler has allowed six runs in nine innings so far in the 2024 postseason. He has only six strikeouts during that span compared to three walks. His inability to consistently find the strikeout pitch has been quite concerning.

The Dodgers starting pitcher has a career 26 percent strikeout rate. In 2024, that mark declined to only 18.6 percent. Buehler does not need to strike everyone out in Game 3, but he does need to display the ability to make batters chase out of the zone in two strike counts.

Additionally, and this is even more important, Buehler has to find success in Game 3. A lackluster start will turn some potential suitors away in free agency. However, if Buehler pitches well then he could make himself some extra money this offseason.

It goes without saying, but adding a few more strikeouts will probably help Buehler against the Yankees. Pitching to contact is fine in some scenarios, but letting the Yankees put the ball in play is not an ideal strategy. Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton can turn fly balls into home runs given their immense power.

There is no question that game 3 is important for both the Dodgers and Yankees as the World Series continues. It will be especially important for Buehler, who has both the current World Series and his upcoming free agency to consider.