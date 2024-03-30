Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler has barely pitched at all across the last two seasons as he underwent Tommy John surgery early in the 2022 season after making just 12 starts. That was his second TJ and the right-hander still hasn't returned to action. But, he is trending in the right direction.
On Monday, Buehler threw in a simulated game and on Friday, it was revealed that he will pitch for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, which is a massive step towards getting on a big league mound again.
Via Eric Stephen:
“Walker Buehler will start Sunday for Oklahoma City in Tacoma.”
Dodger manager Dave Roberts said Buehler will make 4-5 rehab starts with OKC:
“Dave Roberts said Buehler will pitch 4-5 innings Sunday. Nothing firm just yet, but the rehab assignment could be 4 starts, “give or take a start.”
This is great news for the Dodgers and Walker Buehler. When healthy, he was electric. In his last full campaign in 2021, Buehler posted a 16-7 record and a 2.47 ERA in 33 starts, ultimately finishing fourth in the NL Cy Young voting.
Buehler not far off return
Up until this point, it was hard to know exactly when Buehler could potentially return to the Dodgers rotation. But now that a rehab assignment is set, there's a better idea. It does seem like the beginning of May would be a realistic possibility.
After all, this is Buehler's second Tommy John. That's not something to mess around with, which is exactly why Los Angeles is being cautious. Buehler was one of the best starting pitchers in the sport before his injury and will surely be a key piece of the Dodgers' staff again when he's at 100%.
Walker Buehler nearly pitched at the end of 23′, making one rehab start in Oklahoma City before the Dodgers shut him down. That definitely means he's more than ready to be on the hill.
Roberts spoke on what the goal will be for Buehler in OKC. Via JP Hoonstra:
“A 4-5 inning start is reasonable, Roberts said. The goal? “It’s about building up, fine-tuning his pitch mix so when he (returns to the majors) he can go six innings and feel like he can get major league hitters out.”
How does Buehler fit into Dodgers rotation?
With Shohei Ohtani unable to pitch in 24′, the Dodgers rotation consists of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Bobby Miller, Gavin Stone, and James Paxton. However, Clayton Kershaw will return from injury at some point in the summer and Buehler is of course on the verge of joining the staff. There's zero doubt the former Vanderbilt standout will be a go-to guy for the Dodgers, but he will be on an innings limit just to be sure he doesn't reinjure the elbow.
As for Paxton and Stone, they will need to impress in order to keep a spot in the rotation. Buehler has proven over the years to be a reliable arm for Los Angeles and Dodgers fans are surely excited to see him doing his thing as the franchise looks to make a World Series run.