James Paxton will take the mound for the Dodgers in the series finale with their divisional foes the Giants on Sunday afternoon. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Giants prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Giants Projected Starters

James Paxton vs. Spencer Howard

James Paxton (7-1) with a 3.39 ERA and 1.30 WHIP

Last Start: James Paxton allowed three hits and three walks while striking out six batters over five scoreless innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Monday.

2024 Road Splits: James Paxton has been solid away from Dodgers Stadium this season with a 4-1 record, 3.98 ERA, and 1.28 WHIP.

Spencer Howard (1-1) with a 3.80 ERA and 1.69 WHIP

Last Start: Spencer Howard allowed four hits and a walk while striking out eight over 4.2 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Cubs on Monday.

2024 Home Splits: In his three home starts this season, Howard has a 1-1 record, 3.27 ERA and 1.91 WHIP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Giants Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -132

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Giants

Time: 4:05 PM ET/1:05 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Spectrum SportsNet, MLB Extra Innings

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face the San Francisco Giants on the road this Sunday, with James Paxton taking the mound against Spencer Howard. Despite the Giants’ recent rally to snap a five-game skid, the Dodgers will emerge victorious in this matchup.

James Paxton has been a reliable arm for the Dodgers this season, boasting a 7-1 record with a 3.39 ERA. His recent performances have been solid, including a five-inning shutout against the Chicago White Sox where he allowed just three hits and struck out six batters. Paxton’s ability to generate swings and misses, evidenced by his 18 whiffs and 31% called strikes plus whiffs rate in that game, indicates he is in good form and capable of stifling the Giants’ offense.

On the other side, Spencer Howard, while showing flashes of brilliance, has been inconsistent. Howard’s 1-1 record and recent strong relief outing against the Cubs, where he struck out eight in 4 2/3 scoreless innings, highlight his potential. However, transitioning from relief to a starting role can be challenging, and the Dodgers’ potent lineup is well-equipped to exploit any inconsistencies in his performance.

The Dodgers’ offense, ranking fourth in MLB with 331 total runs this season, is a formidable force. Key hitters like Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman have been instrumental in driving the team’s success, and their ability to produce runs will be crucial against Howard. Additionally, the Dodgers have a strong track record as favorites, winning 62.9% of such games this season.

The Dodgers’ bullpen has been reliable, providing a safety net if Paxton can deliver a solid start. This depth in pitching can be crucial in tight contests, ensuring that any lead built by Paxton is maintained. James Paxton’s recent form, the Dodgers’ high-powered offense, and the potential challenges Spencer Howard may face transitioning to a starting role, position the Dodgers favorably to secure a victory on the road against the Giants on Sunday.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The San Francisco Giants are set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, with Spencer Howard taking the mound against James Paxton. Despite the Dodgers’ strong season, Howard and the Giants have a good chance of securing a victory at home.

Spencer Howard has shown promising signs recently, particularly in his last outing where he delivered 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs, striking out eight batters and allowing just four hits. This performance highlights Howard’s potential to dominate on the mound, especially when he is in rhythm. His ability to generate strikeouts and limit hits will be crucial against a potent Dodgers lineup.

James Paxton, while effective this season, has shown some vulnerability. His tendency to allow home runs and walks could be exploited by a Giants lineup that has been finding ways to win, as evidenced by their recent rally to snap a five-game skid against the Cubs. The Giants’ offense, led by key players like Heliot Ramos and Matt Chapman, has the capability to capitalize on any mistakes Paxton might make.

Additionally, the Giants have the home-field advantage at Oracle Park, where they have historically performed well. Playing at home provides a familiar environment and the support of the home crowd, which can be a significant boost for the team. The Giants’ bullpen has been solid, with relievers like Camilo Doval providing reliable support to close out games. This depth in pitching ensures that any lead built by Howard can be maintained, giving the Giants a strong chance to secure a win.

Spencer Howard’s recent form, combined with James Paxton’s vulnerabilities and the Giants’ home-field advantage, positions San Francisco favorably to beat the Dodgers on Sunday.

Final Dodgers-Giants Prediction & Pick

This should be a good matchup on Sunday in this series finale with one of the most experienced pitchers in the league James Paxton and Giants’ pitcher Spencer Howard going head-to-head in this Sunday afternoon matchup. Paxton is at his peak right now allowing just 1 run or less in each of his last three starts while racking up 16 strikeouts. If he is able to keep his form against this subpar Giants offense he should keep his winning ways going and make it win number 8 of the season Sunday.

Final Dodgers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers (), Over ()