Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani is right

This offseason, a pillar of excellence and consistency morphed into an unquestioned juggernaut. Hence, the future must reflect that for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Regardless of injuries or postseason format, no excuses will be extended to this franchise if it melts again in the playoffs. This upcoming superteam era can only be celebrated by achieving one thing. The Dodgers' new hero agrees.

“I think the only choice is to win a World Series,” Shohei Ohtani told the media Saturday, per Dodgers Nation, when asked how these next 10 years with the team can be successful. And that is an understatement.



A single championship could be extremely fulfilling for the two-time American League MVP, especially after suffering through six fruitless years with the Los Angeles Angels, but this star-studded roster must win multiple Fall Classics in the coming decade. Anything less would have to be considered a failure, even when considering baseball's unpredictable nature.

Admittedly, it feels extreme to set the standard of success before the Ohtani-led Dodgers vie for their first title, let alone two or three. But this is their new reality. The pressure and national exposure will be intense, as LA has positioned itself to be the center of the sport for the next several years.

Adding Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernandez to a group that already included Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and the returning Walker Buehler is the type of activity that should be outlined in a blueprint for an MLB dynasty.

Whether or not the team or fans like it, that is the double-edged sword awaiting them. But there should still be plenty of fun to be had along the way.