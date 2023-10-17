The Los Angeles Dodgers won 100 games in the 2023 MLB regular season but all those victories ultimately went to waste, as they got embarrassed by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the MLB playoffs. Los Angeles president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman did not sugarcoat the embarrassing performance of his team in the postseason in which it failed to score a single win in the National League Division Series (via Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times).

Was #Dodgers NLDS sweep at hands of #DBacks an “organizational failure?” Prez of baseball operations Andrew Friedman: “I think those words ring true. Our goal was to win 11 games in October, and we didn't win one.”

An interesting offseason awaits the Dodgers

With yet another early exit from the playoffs, the Dodgers have plenty of questions to ask themselves in what should be an interesting offseason for the franchise. In the Diamondbacks series, Los Angeles coughed up just a total of six runs through three games, while surrendering 19.

The Dodgers were slowed down by a banged-up starting rotation and did not get the normal robust production from their offense that saw MVP contenders Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman combined for just a 1-for-21 batting line in the Arizona series. Expectations were high for Los Angeles heading into the postseason, but just like in recent years, they ended up packing for an early vacation.

Since winning the World Series in 2020, the Dodgers have won at least 100 games in each of the three seasons that followed but failed to progress past the NLDS in two of three campaigns.