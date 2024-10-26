The Los Angeles Dodgers are exactly where they dreamed they'd be when they signed Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to contracts worth north a combined $1 billion this past offseason. While the slugging Ohtani plays every day as a designated hitter, Yamamoto's only guaranteed World Series appearance is Game 2 on Saturday night, when he'll duel with New York Yankees southpaw Carlos Rodon.

Yamamoto, who tossed seven shutout innings at Yankee Stadium on June 7, revealed his outlook ahead of Saturday's start, via SNY.

“Yes, I think the experience from June will benefit me a little bit,” Yamamoto said. “But, you know, this is the World Series, and their lineup might be different. I'm just going to study and get myself ready for the lineup tomorrow.”

Indeed, the Yankees' lineup that day was significantly different than their current one. Third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. wasn't on the team yet, while DJ LeMahieu, Trent Grisham, and Jose Trevino, none of whom are still starting, were included.

However, Yamamoto is capable of dominating anyone he faces. The Japanese international was 7-2 with a 3.00 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP in the regular season, although he has a 5.11 ERA in the playoffs.

Will Yamamoto rise to the occasion when it matters most?

Yoshinobu Yamamoto holds Dodgers' championship keys

Los Angeles has a litany of starting pitching injuries, including Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, and Tyler Glasnow. If Yamamoto struggles on Saturday, the Dodgers may not have the facilities to overcome it, especially if they falter in Game 1.

However, the rookie is maintaining a positive perspective, via SNY.

“I signed with the Dodgers because I really wanted to win,” Yamamoto said. “I get to play on this big stage in the World Series and play with great teammates.”

While the 28-year-old will see new faces like Chisholm and rookie catcher Austin Wells, there's no big-leaguer alive that he can't get out four times in a row.