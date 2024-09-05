Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be making his return to the rotation on Tuesday at home against the Chicago Cubs, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been out since the middle of June due to a shoulder injury, and his return to the rotation is welcomed by the Dodgers. Yamamoto has made two Triple-A rehab starts, and in his last appearance, he went two innings and threw 53 pitches. Yamamoto's presence in the rotation is vital for the Dodgers' chances in October. Manager Dave Roberts believes Yamamoto's stuff will be good in his return.

“I think the stuff will be there,” Dave Roberts said, via Gonzalez. “I'm not sure about how the command is going to be.”

The command being a bit off would be understandable, given the layoff and that it was a shoulder injury that Yamamoto suffered. The Dodgers hope that Yamamoto can continue to build up his pitch count and get back to peak form in the next few weeks ahead of the playoffs.

The Dodgers have the best record in MLB, and have played better as of late after struggling a bit during the summer months. Still, there are some things that they hope happen ahead of the playoffs to be fully prepared for a deep October run.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto hoping to stabilize Dodgers rotation

With Yamamoto coming back to the Dodgers' rotation, he is hoping to stabilize things amid the other injuries they have been dealing with. As of right now, Jack Flaherty seems like a lock for the postseason rotation after he came over from the Detroit Tigers in a trade. Walker Buehler, Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone are currently in the rotation right now. Gavin Stone seems most likely to join Jack Flaherty in the rotation as well.

The recent injury to Tyler Glasnow was a significant one, as he would be a nice piece in the rotation. It remains unclear whether or not he could return to the rotation in time for the playoffs. Adding Yamamoto to a rotation that includes Flaherty and Stone seems to be one of the better scenarios for the Dodgers at the moment.

It will be interesting to see how Yamamoto looks on Tuesday and any potential starts after that. If Yamamoto is unable to get back to peak form, the Dodgers will be a team that has to win by slugging in the playoffs.