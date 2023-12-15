Does Paul King's Timothée Chalamet-led Wonka have a post-credits scene? The answer is interesting, to say the least.

In the age of franchises, post-credits scenes have become the norm. But with Wonka being based on an existing IP, does it feature a post-credits scene?

What's it about?

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Wonka

Timothée Chalamet stars in the titular role. In Wonka, he is an aspiring chocolatier who finds himself in a new town. Full of potential, this new area doesn't completely take kindly to the new chocolatier.

This causes other chocolate companies to begin targeting Wonka. He also becomes enslaved to Mrs. Scrubbit (Olivia Colman) after failing to read the fine print of her housing contract.

With the help of Noodle (Calah Lane), another kid stuck at Mrs. Scrubbit's, Wonka is able to sneak out and continue selling chocolate.

At the end of the film, Wonka overcomes the other chocolate companies, exposing their corruption. Even the Chief-of-Police (Keegan-Michael Key) is arrested.

Noodle finds her mother and Wonka finds an abandoned castle. He and Lofty (Hugh Grant), an Oompa Loompa begin planning his chocolate factory.

Is there anything in the credits?

In short, no.

But you still should stay for the credits. While there is not an official post-credits scene that teases what's next for Wonka, there is something worth watching.

Grant's Oompa Loompa comes out with a projector and begins singing his signature song. He begins projecting what happens to some of the characters including Mrs. Scrubbit, Bleacher (Tom Davis), and more. At one point, the film has to be switched out. He does so before carrying on with the next slew of characters.