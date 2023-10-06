Doja Cat's Scarlet album is a solo endeavor that aims to showcase her rap skills — with no features but lots of spiders and demons. Building upon her debut album, Amala, Doja Cat asserts her power and identity as a versatile artist.

The album treads a well-worn path in traditional hip-hop, offering sharp comebacks. Some might say it takes the path of Taylor Swift's Reputation album return. Perhaps, even more horror-themed like the opening notes of “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Doja Cat's Scarlet also engages with past controversies and her dedicated fanbase. However, it falls short of transforming these interactions into a cohesive and innovative album.

For starters, it benefits from a generous sample budget, which makes it not as unique as her past hits. Although there's a blend of '90s boom-bap with contemporary sample drill, rage, and cloud rap elements.

Thankfully, producers Earl on the Beat and Jay Versace saved it with a diverse sound. This results in tracks that range from old-school West Coast vibes to modern L.A. beat scenes.

Chart-topping hits

On the brighter side, there were exceptional hits worthy of topping charts and winning music awards.

The lead single, “Paint the Town Red,” particularly shines as a light and casual hip-hop track featuring a sample from Dionne Warwick's “Walk on By.” Doja Cat's slick rap delivery, complemented by polite touches, distinguishes this track.

One notable thing, though, is that these samples, although slightly unoriginal, were versatile in nature.

“Can't Wait,” which samples the Honey Drippers' “Impeach the President,” includes themes of intense romance. There's also a modern touch to the production. But the core elements hark back to bygone decades. And if you want to take romantic affection into something much more intense, then you can enjoy playful and explicit content in tracks like “Agora Hills” and “Often.”

Doja Cat's Scarlet album also experiments with various rapping styles reminiscent of past eras. “Love Life” nods to mid-90s neo-soul. While “Balut” delivers a muscular, boom-bap sound with swaggering punchlines.

In terms of vocal performance, Doja Cat, as usual, did not disappoint. Perhaps, her rapping skills even got better. Lyrically, Scarlet delves into two primary themes: Her self-assured dominance and her unapologetic embrace of desire.

Now, Scarlet may struggle to find its target audience, as it offers low-effort bars and songs that overstay their welcome. But what makes it feel like a Doja Cat project is her unique approach to revisiting and expanding on rhymes, creating a meditative rap style.

Should you listen to Scarlet?

Ultimately, the album has moments of potential. While it aimed to be a horror-themed comeback album, only “Paint the Town Red” truly fit this vibe.

However, one commendable aspect of the album is its commitment to showcasing Doja Cat's rap skills, combined with elements of quasi-disco-revival pop. Perhaps, this is a touch she can expand on later in her next albums.

Grade: B-

Scarlet is out now.