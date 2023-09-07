Grammy-nominated artist Doja Cat is set to unleash a musical storm with her eagerly awaited album ‘SCARLET.' The charismatic singer and rapper, known for her genre-blending artistry and chart-topping hits, took to social media to make the electrifying announcement, sending her fans into a frenzy.

With Doja Cat's previous albums, such as ‘Hot Pink' and ‘Planet Her,' receiving critical acclaim and commercial success, ‘SCARLET' is poised to be another game-changing release from the artist.

During the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023, Doja Cat is approached by an interviewer and talks about her music. “these three songs came out–these were the first three songs I made during the period that I was making music and then there's a second half where I went to Malibu and I made all this music in ten days,” the singer says. “that half, is very different from the first half,” she says in a flash interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The “Need To Know” singer mentions that the album will showcase “two periods,” possibly giving a very different vibe compared to the music she has been releasing lately.

Fans from around the world have flooded social media with their speculations and expressions of anticipation, eagerly waiting for more details about the album's track list, collaborators, and release date.

Doja Cat's rise to superstardom has been nothing short of meteoric, and ‘SCARLET' promises to cement her status as one of the most innovative and influential artists in the industry. As fans eagerly await more information about the album, one thing is certain: ‘SCARLET' is destined to make waves in the world of pop music and leave a lasting impression on the global music scene.