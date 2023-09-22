Doja Cat, the multi-talented rapper and singer known for her chart-topping hits, found herself in the midst of controversy recently after an incident where she was seen bashing some of her own supporters in a thread of Tweets. However, she has since managed to turn the tide by pulling off a surprisingly sweet gesture that has won back the hearts of many fans during Spotify’s “The Scarlet Experience”.

In the world of social media, where public figures can sometimes let their emotions get the best of them, Doja Cat's Tweets took an unexpected turn when she made negative remarks about a portion of her fanbase. This incident quickly went viral, leading to disappointment and backlash from her followers.

Doja Cat bashing her supporters was definitely a moment that fans can't decipher between an elaborate stunt or a genuine reaction. Regardless, she lost a large following from her Instagram as well as supporters due to this behavior.

Lately, Doja has been seen attending several events promoting her new album “Scarlet” and has been spotted exhibiting behavior of someone who doesn't seem like they would be bashing their fans. From negotiating to security to stop and sign autographs for pleading fans, to this show of affection where she reassures fans that she indeed cares for them.

During Spotify’s “The Scarlet Experience” in Los Angeles, Doja Cat can be seen painting on glass for audiences to see. The paint then spells out “I do ❤️ u” in red paint which is a reference to when she responded to her fans who made a request typing “I don't even know ya'll though.”

Doja Cat's journey from a viral controversy to a heartfelt reconciliation with her fans serves as a testament to the power of acknowledging one's mistakes and making amends. It's a reminder that, in the ever-evolving landscape of social media and celebrity culture, moments of vulnerability and genuine connection can have a profound impact on the artist-fan relationship.