By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Miami Dolphins found the end zone first on their Christmas Day matchup against the Green Bay Packers, courtesy of a highlight-reel TD for the ages. On what a standard slant route on the first play of the Dolphins’ second drive of the game, Jaylen Waddle managed to create a ton of separation and burst down the sideline. While it looked as if Jaire Alexander was in place to stop him after a big gain, Waddle juked the Packers’ Pro Bowl cornerback out of his shoes and went on to score six points.

Talk about an explosive play. Waddle absolutely bamboozled the Packers en route to the end zone, recording what was his second 60+ yard TD pass in as many weeks.

This is just a prime example of how lethal this Dolphins offense can be, and how big plays can form seemingly out of nowhere with the weapons they have at their disposal. While this at first glance appeared to be a nice gain, Waddle’s shocking burst of speed opened up the field for him to inflict some serious damage.

En route to the end zone, he had Alexander looking completely lost as he badly missed a tackle and ended up along the sidelines. Meanwhile, Jaylen Waddle had cut back inside, with visions of his penguin-themed celebrations on his mind.

The 84-yard score was a Christmas miracle for fantasy owners in a tight spot, and the Dolphins jumped out to an important lead in what is the second-coldest home game in franchise history (46 degrees).

Aaron Rodgers and Co. will have their work cut out for them now as they look to claw back against the Dolphins, hoping for a big play of their own.