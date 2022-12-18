By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

A loss is a loss no matter how you put it. With that said, Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle emphasized that he can’t find a positive takeaway or anything to be happy about from their performance against the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins played well and even erased an eight-point deficit in the second half against the Bills. And with a 29-21 lead in the fourth period, they were on the verge of a hard-fought win.

Unfortunately, the Bills were just too much for them. Josh Allen was really hard to stop as well, with superstar QB tallying 304 yards and four touchdowns without an interception on 25-of-40 pass completion. Although it was Tyler Bass’ 25-yard field goal that eventually doomed Miami in the 32-29 loss, there’s no denying that they had no answer for the Buffalo offense.

Waddle made it a point to highlight that as he noted, “We’re not into moral victories.”

True enough, it’s easy to see where Jaylen Waddle’s frustration is coming from. They were so close to winning and improving their chances of clinching the AFC East, but not only did they collapse but they also gave the division title to the Bills.

The Dolphins still have a good chance to make the postseason with their 8-6 record, but they certainly didn’t help themselves with the loss in Week 15. Not to mention that it’s their third straight defeat now. As Waddle said, moral victories don’t count, especially at this point of the season when every win matters.