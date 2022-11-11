Published November 11, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

Tyreek Hill’s dominant start to his Miami Dolphins career has come as no surprise to a multitude of players and coaches in the organization, including head coach Mike McDaniel.

During a press conference ahead of the Dolphins’ Week 10 home matchup against the Cleveland Browns, McDaniel was asked just when it hit him that he has a “different dude” in Hill on the roster. McDaniel took some time to share a story from training camp where Hill went out of his way to prove that he is the fastest player on the team.

“At the beginning of team meetings in training camp, we were showing the fastest GPS of the practice the previous day, and he was fifth that day,” McDaniel said. “So I made a big deal about it, I went over the top and said something like, ‘Dude, congratulations, you’ve been working hard. This is a great achievement.’ I think Keion Crossen was the fastest that day, so I was just like – no, actually it was Braylon Sanders at the time. Whoever it was, I was like, ‘You’re the fastest guy on the Dolphins. This is awesome.’

“This is in front of the whole team, and then that practice, he ran the fastest ever recorded in practice here or that I’ve seen. It was something absurd like 23.48 (miles per hour) or something like that. So I was like, ‘Ok, yeah, you’re different.’ On the field, off the field, it’s not happenstance that he’s able to have success.”

Hill has shown off his blazing speed in the open field in his first year with the Dolphins. For one, he has scored three receiving touchdowns this season, with two of them going for 40-plus yards.

McDaniel has worked with multiple Pro Bowl wideouts in his coaching career, but Hill sure stands out to him.

“I’ve been fortunate to be around Andre Johnson in his prime, Julio Jones in his prime, Josh Gordon, Pierre Garcon, leading the league in receiving,” McDaniel said. “All these great, great players, and he is different. We knew then in OTAs that yeah, this is a different deal.”

Hill heads into Week 10 leading the NFL in both receptions (76) and receiving yards (1,104).