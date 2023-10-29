Jalen Ramsey wasted no time re-staking his claim as one of the best defenders in the NFL during his long-awaited debut with the Miami Dolphins. The star cornerback returned from a knee injury on Sunday against the New England Patriots, playing every snap for the Dolphins' defense while notching one interception, one forced fumble and not allowing any catches on balls thrown his direction, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

Not bad for a guy playing his first game midway through the 2023 season. Making Ramsey's dominant first half even more impressive? His status for Week 8 was up in the air as recently as Friday, when Ramsey pushed back on reports the decision had already been made that he would play against New England. Miami officially activated him off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing him to take the field versus the Patriots as long as he didn't suffer any setbacks during pre-game warmups.

Ramsey underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee on July 28th. He immediately expressed optimism about playing in 2023, but few believed he'd be ready to suit up for Miami—let alone resume his status as arguably the top cornerback in football—barely more than three months after first going under the knife.

The Dolphins acquired the three-time First Team All-Pro in March, sending a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long to the Los Angeles Rams.

Jalen Ramsey's stunning return comes at the perfect time for Miami. While Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and company have the offensive firepower to outscore the Patriots, the Dolphins will need all hands on deck for a highly anticipated Week 9 matchup with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany.