The Miami Dolphins received a rare piece of encouraging news at the end of a frustrating season. Rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers appears to have avoided a worst-case outcome following a knee injury in the Week 18 finale against the New England Patriots. Ewers went down in the fourth quarter with Miami trailing 38-10. It immediately sparked concern given the non-contact nature of the play.

However, head coach Mike McDaniel offered cautious optimism after the game, revealing the initial evaluation showed a “stable knee” and “not what people would fear.” That was a notable sigh of relief for a franchise already staring at a pivotal offseason.

Before exiting, Ewers completed 16 of 23 passes for 137 yards. He tossed one touchdown and one interception in a difficult environment. The Dolphins struggled to generate rhythm offensively. Veteran Zach Wilson replaced him for the remainder of the contest. Focus, though, quickly shifted away from the scoreboard and toward Ewers’ health.

Article Continues Below

The loss itself underscored the gap between Miami and New England. The Patriots controlled the game from the opening quarter. They overwhelmed the Dolphins on both sides of the ball and cruised to a 38-10 win. The defeat dropped Miami to 7-10. It closed the book on a season that never found consistent footing and extended the club’s playoff drought to three years.

Ewers’ brief audition as the starter offered flashes but little stability. Thrust into the role late in the year, he showed composure at times while navigating predictable growing pains in an offense still searching for identity. Over three starts, he piled up roughly 450 passing yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions before the knee injury cut his season short.

Yes, Miami’s offseason questions loom large. That said, the early indication that Ewers avoided serious damage at least preserves flexibility. In a year full of setbacks, that alone qualifies as welcome news.