The Atlanta Hawks moved on from franchise point guard Trae Young after trading him to the Washington Wizards just a few days ago. Young was seen on the bench when the trade was announced, and he addressed the team after their game, but the fans were not able to hear what he had to say, until now.

The now-Wizards guard finally broke his silence on social media about the trade, starting it with “I never thought I'd be typing this.”

“The last few years weren't how I wanted them to be,” Youn wrote. “Exepectations that were created for ourselves, reaching heights that Atlanta has never reached before. Bringing a championship to Atlanta was always my goal. However, between the injuries, the setbacks, and situations that didn't make sense, we never truly got to see our full potential.

Article Continues Below

“However, the pain of staying the same eventually outweighed the uncertainty of change. Change is often met with fear, but I see it as another opportunity. I'm walking into this next chapter with my head high and my eyes forward. It's time to see what's pissible when the support is real and the vision is clear. We move.”

More on this story to come.