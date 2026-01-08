On Thursday morning, it was revealed that the Miami Dolphins had fired head coach Mike McDaniel, according to an announcement from the team. McDaniel had some flashes of promise during his time as the head coach in Miami, but ultimately, the team missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, spelling the end of his tenure there.

McDaniel is still widely regarded as one of the most innovative offensive minds in the NFL today and is sure to have teams lining up to offer him the job as their next offensive coordinator.

Fans of the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles wasted no time getting over to X, formerly Twitter, to make their opinions known.

“GIVE ME MIKE MCDANIEL AS THE NEXT DETROIT LIONS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR Imagine what that man can do with Gibbs, St. Brown, JAMO, TeSlaa, LaPorta, DMont, Goff… DO IT DAN CAMPBELL. GET IT DONE,” wrote one Lions fan.

“Guys. Hear me out. Mike McDaniel. Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator. Look at Miami’s offensive numbers…then look at who he had to work with,” added another.

Fans of the Eagles were just as adamant that McDaniel should take his talents to the City of Brotherly Love.

“If the Eagles ultimately fire Kevin Patullo, Mike McDaniel should 100% be their first choice to replace him,” wrote one fan.

“Silver lining if the Eagles lose is they can fire KP and hire McDaniel as OC immediately,” wrote another, speaking of a hypothetical Eagles playoff loss.

The Eagles are set to take the field on Sunday for a home game against the San Francisco 49ers as they embark on their quest to defend their Super Bowl title from a year ago.

Meanwhile, the Lions did not make the playoffs this year after losing offensive coordinator Ben Johnson last offseason.

Wherever McDaniel goes, that fanbase will sure be happy to have him.