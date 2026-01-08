With the Miami Dolphins firing head coach Mike McDaniel after four seasons with the franchise, the decision was made following a meeting between him and owner Stephen Ross. As the Dolphins continue their search for a general manager, they'll now add head coach to the shopping list, which was apparently needed after Ross felt “conflicted” by the meeting, according to Jeff Darlington.

It has been reported time and time again that Ross has had an affinity for McDaniel, but the meeting had the owner feeling he didn't want to continue with the “status quo.”

“Some context into the Dolphins' decision to fire Mike McDaniel, per multiple people involved in the decision: Owner Steve Ross met with McDaniel on Tuesday, and the outcome of the meeting left Ross very conflicted,” Darlington wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“He really likes Mike — ‘loves his intelligence and offensive mind' — but Tuesday's meeting resulted in some hard thoughts,” Darlington continued. “Ross didn't feel like the results were there, and despite the end-of-year production, Ross simply wasn't comfortable moving forward with the ‘status quo.'”

Will the Dolphins go after John Harbaugh?

While McDaniel looks for his next opportunity, there is no denying that the Dolphins have been linked to John Harbaugh, as he has been recently fired from the Baltimore Ravens. However, Darlington would double down that Miami has “not yet been in touch” with Harbaugh and relayed how “adamant” the decision to fire McDaniel had nothing to do with Harbaugh.

“I'm told the Dolphins have not yet been in touch with John Harbaugh or anyone in his camp, and people close to the decision are adamant this decision to move away from McDaniel is independent of Harbaugh's availability,” Darlington said.

It's also important to mention how one of the general manager candidates the Dolphins will be interviewing, Chad Alexander, is “very close” to Harbaugh.

“I'm told the Dolphins will conduct the head coaching search after a GM is in place, which should be in the next few days,” Darlington continued. “Yes, it obviously could lead to discussions with Harbaugh. And yes, one of the GM candidates (Chad Alexander) is very close to Harbaugh. But people close to the situation tell me this decision to fire Mike would have been made either way.”

It remains to be seen who Miami will choose as its next general manager and head coach.