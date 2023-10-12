The Miami Dolphins are already off to a fantastic 4-1 start, but they're still looking forward to getting one of their top players back. Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey has missed the start of the season while recovering from a torn meniscus he sustained in July. He was expected to be unable to return until December, but Miami got good news that he may be ready to come back earlier.

Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison spoke on Ramsey's progress at practice Thursday.

“I’ve been speaking with the trainers a lot, and the weight room guys, and he looks really good, and he’s been really good for the young guys, coming out and encouraging them and telling them what he sees on film. So that’s very, very encouraging, having a veteran of that stature and having him still being into it.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Very hopeful and looking forward to getting him on the field. I’ve been watching this guy for a very long time and finally had him in training camp. When he’s ready and it’s a go he’s definitely going to help us,” via Michael David Smith of NBC Sports.

If Jalen Ramsey stays on track, Miami can look forward to getting him back in November. This will be crucial for the Dolphins as they continue to make a playoff push in the AFC East. The Dolphins traded for Ramsey back in March to give the secondary a boost from the former 3x First-Team All-Pro. Miami has a bottom-10 defense in both yards and points allowed per game so they will benefit from having the experienced veteran back.