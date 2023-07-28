Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will have surgery on his non-contact left meniscus injury Friday at 1 p.m. ET, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said.

Ramsey's return for the start of the season is unlikely, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. His timeline will become more clear after surgery.

Ramsey, who was traded to the Dolphins in March from the Los Angeles Rams, suffered the injury at the Dolphins' practice Thursday.

“The length of the rehabilitation is kind of dictated on a couple of things that could occur in the surgery,” McDaniel said Friday, via NFL.com. “The exact timeline is a little to be determined…it's going to be into the season and how deep that is depends kind of on what happens today.”

Ian Rapoport reported Thursday it is likely Ramsey will require a full meniscus repair, which will put his return in December. If the ligament can be trimmed, Ramsey could be back as soon as six weeks.

Here is what Ramsey said on social media after the injury.

I’ll be back on that field stronger than ever… in due time! This SO minor for God’s child! I trust fully & know He got me! Im forever grateful to worship His name! I know my brothers gone hold it down until I’m back tho! 🤟🏾🧡🩵 Appreciate the love & support!

Ramsey, who is a three-time first-team All-Pro selection, is considered the best cornerback in football. He played the last 3 1.2 years for the Los Angeles Rams and had his best statistical season in 2022, recording or tying career-best numbers in tackles (88), sacks (2.0), passes defended (18), interceptions (four) and forced fumbles (three).

He was traded to the Dolphins for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long. When he returns, Ramsey should help Miami's defense improve from 2022, when it ranked No. 24 in the NFL in opponent points per game (23.5).

The Dolphins' first regular-season game is Sept. 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. It remains to be seen if Ramsey will be healthy enough to play by then.