Miami Dolphins new star cornerback Jalen Ramsey unfortunately suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee during training camp that required surgery. However, his most recent Twitter activity will have Dolphins fans hyped for his return.

Up 5-0 on rehab! All positivity & peace ☮️ this way! God is great! Thank you Jesus 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/RXywoHB5hz — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 2, 2023

Jalen Ramsey tweets out a picture of his surgically repaired knee and emphasizes that his rehab is off to a smooth start. This should do wonders for any expectations of when he will return this year. The Dolphins are hoping to be a contender, so they would love to have Ramsey returning just in time for a playoff push.

Besides the injury to Ramsey, the Dolphins have had an otherwise uneventful training camp so far. Rumblings of a Dalvin Cook signing continue to pop up, although it is looking more likely by the day that the free agent running back will opt to sign with the New York Jets. Other than that, the biggest storylines coming out of Dolphins camp surround what Tua Tagovailoa and the organization will be doing this year in order to keep him healthy.

Tagovailoa has gone on record to say that everything he did this offseason was in preparation for keeping him healthy for an entire season. If Tua is able to stay on the field, then the Dolphins have a chance at having one of the best offenses in the NFL.

Despite the excitement of potentially having a healthy Tua leading a strong offense, Dolphins fans were just as excited about the defense with the addition of Jalen Ramsey in NFL free agency. However, they will now have to wait to see Ramsey on the field, although it could be sooner rather than later if the star cornerback keeps it up throughout the rehab process.