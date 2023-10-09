The Miami Dolphins seem to have some uncertainty in the running back room heading into Week 6 with the latest De’Von Achane and Jeff Wilson Jr injury reports.

As the Dolphins get ready for their Week 6 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, there are RB injury updates the team is dealing with. First, Wilson Jr’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Miami-based sports host John Mozer “Jeff Wilson Jr. will be activated off the Injured Reserve list. His 21-Day practice window will open this week. More depth for a loaded running back room & historic offense through 5 weeks.”

Wilson missed the first five games of the season after landing on the IR at the end of training camp with “a midsection injury compounded by some finger issues,” according to an ESPN report in August. Now he is back, and the date of his first practice is important because once he takes to the field, the Dolphins will have three weeks to put him on the 53-man roster or they’ll have to cut him or put him back on IR for the season.

That could be why head coach Mike McDaniel reportedly contradicted Rosenhaus’ announcement.

“McDaniel said no decision yet on whether Jeff Wilson Jr. will begin practicing,” the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported Monday. “His first practice will trigger 21 day period during which team can move him from IR to 53.”

In other troubling Dolphins news, it came out Monday that breakout rookie running back De’Von Achane is dealing with a knee injury.

The 2023 third-round pick has 460 rushing yards on 38 carries, nine receptions for 67 yards, and seven total touchdowns in just four games this season. Achane currently leads the league in yards per carry (12.1) and yards per game (115).