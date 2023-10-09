One of the breakout stars in the early goings of the 2023-24 NFL season could have his scorching momentum halted a bit. This latest bit of unfortunate news is sure to sour Miami Dolphins fans, who were basking in a first-place standing in the AFC East.

“De’Von Achane is dealing with a knee injury,” Pro Football Network's Adam Beasley reported Monday afternoon. “Mike McDaniel said a decision has not been made on Jeff Wilson yet.” The rookie running back just produced another sensational outing in Miami's 31-16 victory over the visiting New York Giants.

McDaniel did not elaborate on the issue plaguing Achane, saying that he will know more after the evaluating process is complete. Raheem Mostert has been terrific in his own right and will continue to have a big role in the backfield, while Jeff Wilson Jr. could return to practice soon (midsection injury).

Still, the Dolphins' explosive offense will not operate with the same bang if Achane is forced to miss any time. He tallied 151 rushing yards and a score on just 11 carries Sunday afternoon, marking the third consecutive week the former Texas A&M star exceeded 100 rushing yards while scoring one or more touchdowns. He is doing all this with a limited number of carries, averaging a mind-boggling 12.1 yards per attempt.

Miami possesses plenty of other ammunition on offense, but De'Von Achane has looked like the best running back in the league since he erupted in Week 3's historic shellacking of the Denver Broncos (over 230 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns). The 21-year-old appears to be a special talent who perfectly fits the Dolphins' system. Hopefully, his dominant run is not ended by an injury.