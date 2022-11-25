Published November 25, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Jeff Wilson Jr. could be in line for a big outing on Sunday as the Miami Dolphins take on the Houston Texans.

Wilson, who was acquired by the Dolphins at the trade deadline, has shared the backfield with Raheem Mostert in his two games with the team. But the latest Mostert update could mean that Wilson is the lead back on Sunday.

Via ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates:

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert is doubtful to play against the Texans. Jeff Wilson, Jr. will be very busy.

Mostert, who is dealing with a knee injury, is doubtful heading into the matchup. If he is unable to suit up, Jeff Wilson would receive a majority of the carries out of the backfield.

Wilson, who spent time with both the San Francisco 49ers and the Dolphins this season, has played well. Through ten games he has rushed for 638 yards and three touchdowns. He has added 15 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown through the air.

In Week 10, Wilson had arguably his strongest outing of the season. As the Dolphins took on the Cleveland Browns, he rushed for 119 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries. He averaged seven yards per carry. Additionally, Wilson added 24 receiving yards on two receptions.

Mostert, when healthy, has also put together a strong campaign in 2022. In ten games, he has rushed for 543 yards and three touchdowns on 118 rushing attempts. Through the air he has been targeted 26 times, bringing in 17 receptions for 119 receiving yards and one touchdown.

When healthy, Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert could be considered one of the NFL’s best backfields. But in Week 12, it could be Wilson who leads the team on the ground.