After pass rusher Jaelan Phillips suffered a potentially devastating injury, Dolphins safety Jevon Holland also exited game vs Jets

In the inaugural Black Friday game, Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland fittingly did the unthinkable at the end of the first half. He intercepted an ill-fated Hail Mary attempt from New York Jets quarterback Tim Boyle and returned it all the way back for a 99-yard touchdown. Unfortunately, the game did not end on such a positive note for him.

Holland suffered a knee injury in the later stages of what ended up being a 34-13 Fins' victory. He was listed questionable to return but remained on the sidelines until time expired. This development comes after his teammate, rookie edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, suffered a non-contact Achilles injury.

Fans know what that likely means. Though, the news on Holland is significantly better. “Jevon Holland is walking around postgame for an interview,” The Kevin Harlan Effect posted on X. “Thankfully, it doesn’t look like a serious knee injury for him.”

Whew. Losing one important player on defense can be devastating, but losing two might sink any hopes this team has of making a deep postseason run. Holland, a former second-round pick out of Oregon, has 70 combined tackles (49 solo), three forced fumbles, four passes defensed, three tackles for loss and the aforementioned pick-six.

In other words, he impacts the game in a variety of ways. Ideally, that will remain the case going into a Week 13 matchup versus the Washington Commanders.

Dolphins fans desperately hope to get out of the Meadowlands without incurring terrible misfortune, but that is an excruciating task these days. Stay tuned for more updates on Jevon Holland and the rest of the team.