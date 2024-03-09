The Miami Dolphins are in the midst of solving their salary cap problem and have already released a number of names from the roster. At the same time, the signings have been going on, the latest of which involves punter Jake Bailey. The team re-signed Bailey to a two-year, $4.2 million contract, per Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.
Punter news! The #Dolphins are re-signing Jake Bailey to a 2-year deal (2.1M per, 4.2 total) with the ability to make up to $5M, sources tell @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/O3fIbwHxpQ
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 8, 2024
Bailey was acquired by the Dolphins in March of 2023, following a release from the New England Patriots. Last season, the punter had a 45.7 gross yard average and a 40.7 net yard average. He accumulated a total of 2,424 yards and a total of 20 punts inside the 20-yard line.
The 26-year-old spent four years with the New England Patriots before signing with the Dolphins. During the 2020-21 season, Bailey was named to the Pro Bowl after tallying 48.7 gross yards, and 45.6 net yards per game. Additionally, Bailey also had 31 punts inside the 20.
The Dolphins' re-signing of Jake Bailey comes less than a week before free agency. Presently, the team already released names such as Emmanuel Ogbah, Xavien Howard, Jerome Baker and Keion Crossen. However, according to overthecap.com, Miami is still around $20 million above the base salary cap of $255,400,000, which means that their management will have to finalize decisions in the coming days.
Furthermore, the Dolphins recently declined to use the franchise tag on Christian Wilkins, who is now set to become a free agent. Regardless, the days following March 13 will surely bring in big offseason moves, all of which stem from a desire to bounce back from last season's Wild Card heartbreak.