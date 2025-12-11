The Miami Dolphins have made a turnaround that not many around the league were expecting as the 2025-26 NFL season has gone on, now suddenly sitting just a game under the .500 mark at 6-7 after a recent road win over the New York Jets. While the playoffs are still a long shot for Miami, they've come a long way from the beginning of the season, when they were among the last winless teams remaining at one point.

Next up for the Dolphins is a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and this week at practice, all eyes have been on running back De'Von Achane, whose status for that game is up in the air.

On Thursday, the team got the latest update on Achane's availability.

“Dolphins RB De'Von Achane is limited in practice to start week, but it's a good sign that he is practicing ahead of MNF against the Steelers; and two others not practicing for Miami,” reported David Furones of the Sun Sentinel on X, formerly Twitter.

Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post also noted on X that “De'Von Achane may wear rib protection vs. Steelers.”

The fact that the Dolphins have a long week ahead of their matchup against the Steelers, which is a Monday Night Football game, will certainly boe well for Achane's potential availability for that contest.

In any case, the Dolphins and Steelers are slated to kick things off on Monday night at 8:15 pm ET on what will be a chilly night in Pittsburgh. The game will be carried by ESPN.