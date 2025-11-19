The Miami Dolphins have not had a great season thus far, currently sitting at 4-7 after a recent win over the Washington Commanders. While they've managed to win a few games over the last several weeks, the Dolphins are still firmly on the outside looking in regarding the AFC playoff picture.

Recently, the Dolphins got some tough news when it was announced that cornerback JuJu Brents, who was a former second round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts, would be getting season-ending foot surgery.

Now, the Dolphins have made a move to help offset that loss.

“The #Dolphins signed CB AJ Green off the #Rams practice squad and placed CB JuJu Brents on Injured Reserve,” reported Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Of course, that AJ Green is not the same one who suited up for the Cincinnati Bengals once upon a time, nor is he the current shooting guard for the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Dolphins fans are sure hoping that he is able to make a positive impact on the team as Brents recovers from surgery.

Overall, the Dolphins have not yet been officially eliminated from playoff contention, but it's still not looking likely that they'll make a push, despite recent wins over the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders. Some fans have expressed concern that a late-season surge could in fact act as a detriment to the team, potentially saving some jobs in the organization when it has been clear all year that a change was in order.

In any case, the Dolphins will next take the field on November 30 at home against the New Orleans Saints.