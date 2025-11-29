The Miami Dolphins are taking on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, as the team hopes to advance to a 5-7 record. It appears the offense is going to get a big boost, too, as it sounds like Darren Waller is finally going to return from injury.

Reports indicate that the 33-year-old tight end is being activated off the IR and is expected to return to action for the Dolphins, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Waller has missed the last four games due to a pectoral injury.

“The Dolphins are activating TE Darren Waller from injured reserve, and he’ll play Sunday against the Saints, per sources. Waller scored four TDs in his first three games before suffering a pectoral injury Oct. 19. Now, Miami’s red-zone weapon returns.”

Darren Waller joined the Dolphins this season after initially retiring from the league after the 2023-24 campaign. The veteran tight end missed the first several weeks of the season but eventually made his way onto the field. He played in four games before sustaining the pectoral injury, where he recorded 117 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

He comes back from the injury just in time for the Dolphins' late-season push for a potential playoff spot. They are a long shot to reach the postseason, but the team is on a two-game winning streak that kicked off with a surprising 30-13 Week 10 win over the Buffalo Bills. Having Darren Waller back in the lineup gives Miami a nice red zone target who can be a mismatch against a Saints defense that has largely struggled this season.