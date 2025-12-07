The Miami Dolphins have won their last three games, and they look like they could be heading to their fourth straight as they face the New York Jets. Unfortunately, they may have to do it without De'Von Achane, as he suffered a rib injury in the game, according to the Dolphins.

“De’Von Achane has a rib injury and is questionable to return,” the Dolphins wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Achane was having a big game for the Dolphins before the injury, as he had 105 yards and a touchdown on eight catches in the first half. If Achane can't return, Jaylen Wright will take most of the snaps in the backfield.

Achane has been a big key for the Dolphins in their winning streak, and it's been a sight to see how they've turned things around over the past few weeks. That has led many to believe that head coach Mike McDaniel could return next season after being in the hot seat earlier this year.

“There are a number of people in the league who think Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel could be saving his job with a strong finish,” ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote. “The Dolphins fired GM Chris Grier at a low point of their season but held onto McDaniel, who's well-liked in the building and by team ownership. Obviously, Miami is headed into a transition period and anything is still possible.

“But the field of head coach candidates this year isn't being perceived as very robust, and Dolphins ownership still thinks McDaniel can be a successful coach. It would not be a shock at all at this point to see him still coaching the Dolphins in 2026.”

The Dolphins will need to finish out the season strong if McDaniel wants even more clarity on his job next season, and the way they've been playing, it's not out of the question.