The Miami Dolphins step into Week 13 needing a lift, and they might finally get one as they inches toward key reinforcements ahead of their matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Darren Waller and Austin Jackson each have a real chance to return, giving Mike McDaniel fresh options and steadying pieces the Dolphins have missed for weeks. The timing matters. The Dolphins' Week 13 plan shifts when trusted starters reappear, and the path to cleaner execution suddenly looks more attainable.

Dolphins TE Darren Waller (pectoral), RT Austin Jackson (toe) could be activated from IR ahead of Sunday's game vs. Saints, per Mike McDanielhttps://t.co/BXRtokI1eF pic.twitter.com/ov7iBzoOaK — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 28, 2025

Reinforcements in Sight for the Dolphins

Mike McDaniel kept his tone reserved, but the hope was unmistakable. Darren Waller, out with a pectoral injury, has taken encouraging steps toward activation. His presence changes spacing immediately. He gives Tua Tagovailoa a reliable middle-field target and reshapes how defenses handle the Dolphins' formation variety. It’s not flashy. It’s structural. And for an offense craving rhythm, Waller’s return could be the hinge.

Austin Jackson’s possible availability carries equal weight. His toe injury forced a shuffle across the offensive line, and the Dolphins have felt that disruption snap after snap. Jackson brings back stability. He anchors the edge. He buys Tagovailoa time. When the Dolphins hit its offensive stride, it starts with protection, and Jackson’s return restores one of McDaniel’s preferred combinations in the trenches.

The Saints present a physical test. Their defense thrives on pressure and tight windows. Miami knows opportunities won’t arrive easily. But the thought of adding Waller and Jackson, even on monitored workloads, gives the Dolphins something they’ve lacked: balance and matchup flexibility.

December leaves no room for illusions. The Dolphins sit at 4–7, firmly outside the AFC playoff picture, and every week now feels like a crossroads. So if Waller and Jackson suit up in Week 13, can Miami ignite something before the door closes?