Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki trolls himself for questionable griddy celebration

The Miami Dolphins pulled off a shocker on Sunday. They erased a 21-point fourth quarter deficit to stun the Baltimore Ravens 42-38. All of the praise for the win has gone to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Obviously all three of those players were crucial in the comeback. But Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki also played a part in the comeback, finishing with 41 yards and a touchdown. Trailing 28-7 at halftime, Gesicki caught a beautiful 14-yard touchdown pass in the back of the end zone midway through the third quarter. After scoring, he attempted to do ‘The Griddy” dance celebration. It did not go as planned.

Man, it looked so much better in my room in front of the mirror. Back to work tonight when I get home. https://t.co/oEPJ74Hwls — Mike Gesicki (@mikegesicki) September 18, 2022

In fact, it looked almost nothing like the dance made famous by fellow NFL superstars. On Tuesday, the Dolphins tight end realized it was best to rip himself on social media for the failed dance attempt.

“Man, it looked so much better in my room in front of the mirror. Back to work tonight when I get home,” Gesicki said.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson came back with a long touchdown run, pushing the deficit back to 21 entering the fourth. That’s when Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense took over.

Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes in the final quarter, two of which went to Hill from 48 and 60 yards out. As the final seconds wound down, Tagovailoa hit Waddle for a seven yard score with just 14 seconds remaining. It stunned the Ravens players and fans alike, as John Harbaugh lost just his second home opener since taking over in Baltimore 15 years ago.

The Dolphins will look to keep that momentum going in Week 3. They face the Buffalo Bills in the only matchup of Week 3 with two undefeated teams.