Tua Tagovailoa headlines QB hierarchy literally zero people would have predicted

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins offense put on a historic showing in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.

On the way to taking down the Ravens by a final score of 42-38, the Dolphins’ offense put on a show. This included a 28-point fourth quarter.

Leading the charge was Tagovailoa. He exploded in Week 2, throwing for 469 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions.

With his career performance, Tua Tagovailoa was sure to get all of his favorite pass catchers involved. Tyreek Hill ended the day with 11 receptions, going for 190 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His counterpart, second-year wide receiver Jaylen Waddle put together a near identical day, recording 11 receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

With Tagovailoa’s performance, the Dolphins quarterback flew up the quarterback hierarchy chart to start the season. At the moment, he is the league leader in both passing yards and passing touchdowns with 739 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns.

The two quarterbacks following Tagovailoa as the passing yards leaders will also surprise many. The quarterback with the second most passing yards is Washington Commanders QB1 Carson Wentz. He has thrown for 650. At third sits a true seasoned veteran in New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco. The Jets QB2 has thrown for 616 yards.

Most passing yards in the NFL this season:

1. Tua Tagovailoa: 739

2. Carson Wentz: 650

3. Joe Flacco: 616 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 20, 2022

Tagovailoa has long been one of the NFL’s most scrutinized players since the Dolphins added him with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. This scrutiny is in part due to inconsistent performances.

But now with elite weapons around him, Tagovailoa seems set for a breakout year. His performance in Week 2 caught the NFL by surprise. But if he can even come close to that every week, he will be solidified as a reliable option for the foreseeable future.