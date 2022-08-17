Mike McDaniel’s hilarious response on Tua Tagovailoa potentially starting in preseason

Will Tua Tagovailoa see action and start for the Miami Dolphins when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a preseason game this coming Saturday at home? It seems like even Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has no idea whether they will — or at least that’s what he’s trying to project when asked about it on Monday.

Via David Furones of The Sun Sentinel: Mike McDaniel asked whether this week is set up for Tua to start preseason game vs. Raiders…”This week is set up to not know what I’m going to do.”

Take that however you want, but also note that Tua Tagovailoa was remotely at his best during Monday’s practice when he threw three interceptions, according to Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network.

There are still a few days left for the Dolphins to make a decision on whether to let Tua Tagovailoa play against the Raiders, but they could still be fine even if they once again run their offense with just Skylar Thompson taking over at the quarterback position. Thompson shined for the Dolphins in Week 1 of the preseason against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, as he went 20/28 for 218 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions.

The Dolphins are still trying to determine just what exactly the team has in Tua Tagovailoa, who passed for 2,653 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021 while also completing 67.8 percent of his throws, but was also picked a total of 10 times. With McDaniels arriving in Miami along with wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins are hoping that they will finally be unlocking the full potential of the former Alabama Crimson Tide star.