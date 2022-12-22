By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

If it were up to the fans — and fans only — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would be a shoo-in Pro Bowler for this season. Unfortunately for Tagovailoa, even though he has officially gotten the most number of fan votes among NFL players, he still missed the Pro Bowl vote. Apparently, he was not as popular with head coaches and players as he is with fans. Coaches and players each make up a third of the total percentage of Pro Bowl votes.

As expected, Dolphins fans are not happy about it. But there are also others who believe that it was just right that Tagovailoa was not considered a Pro Bowler by NFL coaches and players.

Tua Tagovailoa not making the pro bowl might be the biggest snub in NFL history. — DonJon (@JONS305) December 22, 2022

So what's the point of a fan vote if you just snub the guy with the most votes anyway? — Tagovailoa's witness (@miami_ry) December 22, 2022

Did you say snubs, Ian? https://t.co/y440u4CyzQ — Grant Gordon (@TCNGrantGordon) December 22, 2022

Tagovailoa has taken quite a leap this season. He’s already surpassed his numbers in 2021 this season with 3,238 passing yards and 25 touchdowns against only five interceptions across 12 appearances (all starts) in the 2022 NFL regular season.

Back in 2021, he only had 2,653 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions. While Tagovailoa has indeed been a key reason behind the Dolphins’ high-flying offense in 2022, it must also be noted that the arrival of Tyreek Hill to Miami and the continued improvement of Jaylen Waddle as a downfield threat have also played huge roles.

Pro Bowl is useless. But he’s not in the same conversation as Allen/Mahomes/Burrow — Mike Hunt (@mikehunt270) December 22, 2022

Tua is ass, no surprise — D10SMessi (@TheB4sedGoD1e0) December 22, 2022

With Tagovailoa holding the keys of Miami’s offense, the Dolphins are averaging 24.6 points per game and 273.6 passing yards per outing, No.9 and No. 1 in the league overall, respectively, as of writing.

The three quarterbacks representing the AFC in the Pro Bowl are Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.